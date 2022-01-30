Spreading the Gospel Through Gaming With Amin Josua From Lightword Productions

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TAKEAWAYS
Using video games as a tool to share the gospel with young people
Addressing the valid concerns parents have with video games
Gaming can have a very positive influence when used properly
Become an investor or tester for One of 500 game
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Investor or Tester for One of 500: http://www.oneof500-game.com/
One of 500 Game Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiJ-LfcwpiY
BibleByte Books: https://www.biblebytebooks.com/
Kidware Software: https://www.kidwaresoftware.com/
Job Opportunities: https://lightword-productions.de/jobs/
Support One of 500 on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/oneof500
🔗 CONNECT WITH AMIN JOSUA
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Twitter: www.twitter.com/oneof500_game
Discord: https://discord.gg/jGf9KQjZEQ
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCBIH5fqpNlaW74ppAvSSRA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lightword/
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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