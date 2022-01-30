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Spreading the Gospel Through Gaming With Amin Josua From Lightword Productions
Counter Culture Mom
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12 views • January 30, 2022
Avid gamer Amin Josua’s goal is to create the first worldwide high-quality game that will let people experience the story of the gospel through the world of gaming. He is the founder and CEO of Lightword Productions and game director of One of 500. When Amin did a survey and asked young people how the church could be more relevant to them, the response was jaw-dropping. Students responded that they would only engage in Biblical content if they were able to play it! Since there are 2.8 billion gamers in the world and no high quality video game exists to experience the gospel, Amin’s vision was clear. In his game, players will be able to understand where Jesus lived, the historical culture, Biblical context, meaning and relevance of the Gospel and more. Help Amin fund his exceptional project and lead more young people to Christ.


TAKEAWAYS

Using video games as a tool to share the gospel with young people

Addressing the valid concerns parents have with video games

Gaming can have a very positive influence when used properly

Become an investor or tester for One of 500 game


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Investor or Tester for One of 500: http://www.oneof500-game.com/
One of 500 Game Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiJ-LfcwpiY
BibleByte Books: https://www.biblebytebooks.com/
Kidware Software: https://www.kidwaresoftware.com/
Job Opportunities: https://lightword-productions.de/jobs/
Support One of 500 on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/oneof500

🔗 CONNECT WITH AMIN JOSUA
Website: www.oneof500-game.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/oneof500
Instagram: www.instagram.com/oneof500_game
Twitter: www.twitter.com/oneof500_game
Discord: https://discord.gg/jGf9KQjZEQ
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCBIH5fqpNlaW74ppAvSSRA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lightword/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
biblegospelchristjesusgamingvideo gamestina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showamin josualightword productionsone of 500
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