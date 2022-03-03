© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on Grand Jury (Nuremberg 2.0)
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • March 03, 2022
Maria Zeee, February 23, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer who has been working tirelessly at holding world governments accountable, spearheading the largest Grand Jury trial ever seen in history (known by many around the world as Nuremberg 2.0, though this is, in fact, not what the trial aims to do).
With the Corona Investigative Committee having live-streamed 5 sessions of the Grand Jury thus far with experts from all over the globe, Dr. Fuellmich joins us again tonight for an update.
You can stay up to date with the Grand Jury here:
https://www.grand-jury.net/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer who has been working tirelessly at holding world governments accountable, spearheading the largest Grand Jury trial ever seen in history (known by many around the world as Nuremberg 2.0, though this is, in fact, not what the trial aims to do).
With the Corona Investigative Committee having live-streamed 5 sessions of the Grand Jury thus far with experts from all over the globe, Dr. Fuellmich joins us again tonight for an update.
You can stay up to date with the Grand Jury here:
https://www.grand-jury.net/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.