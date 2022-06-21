Miles Guo Reveals Real Intention Behind the Greater Bay Area Plan

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https://gnews.org/post/p8uoa735
In one of his live streams in 2019, Miles Guo pointed out that the Greater Bay Area plan is a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s wrought-planned state scheme since 1997 to infiltrate, undermine, erode, and eventually destroy Hong Kong’s democracy in 22 years.
For more details, please watch the following video.