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DO WE NEED TO BUY 5G PHONES? SURPRISE!
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341 views • October 05, 2021
Are LTE Phones Obsolete? Or will they be out-of-date very quickly? Should we buy 5G phones now? This fall, we will see the new phone models from all the mobile phone manufacturers, and without a doubt, most of these offerings will be a 5G version.
So the question is, do we need a 5G phone? To answer that, we will first learn what 5G is all about. And learn the inherent dangers built into this technology which includes mmWave (millimeter wave) and beamforming using Massive MIMO.
This will introduce you to the tech, its limitations and its dangers -- if it performs as promised.
Source: Rob Braxman Tech
https://www.youtube.com/c/BraxMe/videos
So the question is, do we need a 5G phone? To answer that, we will first learn what 5G is all about. And learn the inherent dangers built into this technology which includes mmWave (millimeter wave) and beamforming using Massive MIMO.
This will introduce you to the tech, its limitations and its dangers -- if it performs as promised.
Source: Rob Braxman Tech
https://www.youtube.com/c/BraxMe/videos
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