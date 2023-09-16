"Ukraine's counter offensive has been a total catastrophe" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News

"Ukraine's counter offensive has been a total failure" Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News with Clayton Morris.
Col. Douglas MacGregor says no one should take General Mark Milley seriously when he says Ukraine has a chance to see real progress in a counter offensive. MacGregor says Ukraine is out of men and is out of time. He also says Russian President Putin is facing pressure at home to launch a full 300,000 soldier attack instead of his hold back approach which is currently bleeding Europe and NATO dry.
