BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

More Human than Human
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 8 months ago

White Zombie -More Human Than Human
Video done on/around ‎November ‎8, ‎2005

Yeah, I am the astro creep, A demolition style, Hell american freak, yeah, I am the crawling dead, A phantom in a box, Shadow in your head say. Acid, suicide freedom of the blast, Read the fucker lies, yeah, Scratch off the broken skin, Tear into my heart make, Me do it again yeah
Yeah [x4]

More Human Than Human [x6]

Yeah, I am the jigsaw man, I turn the world around, With a skeleton hand say, I am electric head, A cannibal core, A television said, yeah, Do not victimize, Read the motherfucker, Psychoholic lies, yeah, Into a psychic war, I tear my soul apart and I Eat it some more, yeah
Yeah [x4]

More Human Than Human[x6]

Yeah, I am the ripper man, A locomotion mind, Love american style, yeah, I am the nexus one, I want more life fucker, I ain't done, yeah

More Human Than Human[x8]

Keywords
deceptiondeathmurderwar911bushdestructioniraqdictatordistortionaccountabilitymisleadobfuscationwhite-zombiedick-taterepic pcbu-sh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy