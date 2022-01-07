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CL News - 6 Janeiro 2022
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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0 view • January 07, 2022
A greve da Receita começa a afetar a entrada de cargas no fazendão, o preço da gasolina deve dar uma trégua no primeiro semestre, o Ministério da Doença anuncia a inoculação não-obrigatória de crianças ainda em janeiro, e muito mais.
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