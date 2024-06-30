© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nations as the Unit of Measure
17 views • 10 months ago
- The Almighty is very interested in nations as a whole.
- The Evangelical church has largely abandoned the nations in favor of a "personal" religion; this is an abandonment of our duty to build explicity Christian nations based upon the Ten Commandments.
- The prophets prophesied mostly to nations as a whole, not to individuals.
- Russia and the U.S. close to nuclear war.
- Time to ditch the Luciferian value of "tolerance" which is nothing more than a lever to remove Christian influences and the White race.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com
