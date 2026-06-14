Dangdut Goes Global Indonesias Rhythm Reaches America

From local stages in Indonesia to festivals in America...





How did dangdut travel across borders and introduce Indonesia's rhythm to the world?





🎙️ Discover the full story and listen to the complete episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6mr0l1wSDqxZzkoPrIKPSy?si=5c0116374e154e59





#dangdut #indonesianmusic #dangdutgoesglobal #worldmusic #indonesiaculture



