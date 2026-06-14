Dangdut Goes Global Indonesias Rhythm Reaches America

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From local stages in Indonesia to festivals in America...
How did dangdut travel across borders and introduce Indonesia's rhythm to the world?
🎙️ Discover the full story and listen to the complete episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6mr0l1wSDqxZzkoPrIKPSy?si=5c0116374e154e59
#dangdut #indonesianmusic #dangdutgoesglobal #worldmusic #indonesiaculture
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