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🗺️ Biohacker Connect - Meet Biohackers and Lifehackers Near You
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50 views • November 09, 2021
This biohacking/lifehacking stuff is supposed to be a "team sport" and it's a lot more fun when you're not doing it alone. There's a bunch of Biohacking forums, Subreddits, and social media groups but good luck making real friends through them. Digital acquaintances are no substitute for flesh and blood humans that you can break bread (or an intermittent fast) with.
In my books, I've written about "The Secret Society Infiltration Model for Networking" - which is being a little more strategic about your socializing, you make an effort to connect with high-affinity groups (Secret Societies) and those with who you'll have deeply shared values. This is what I aim to facilitate with the Biohacker Connect.
🗺️ Visit Biohacker Connect https://www.limitlessmindset.com/community
📍 Join Biohacker Connect https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacker-connect
📑 Read Announcement https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/194-announcing-biohacker-connect
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
In my books, I've written about "The Secret Society Infiltration Model for Networking" - which is being a little more strategic about your socializing, you make an effort to connect with high-affinity groups (Secret Societies) and those with who you'll have deeply shared values. This is what I aim to facilitate with the Biohacker Connect.
🗺️ Visit Biohacker Connect https://www.limitlessmindset.com/community
📍 Join Biohacker Connect https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacker-connect
📑 Read Announcement https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/194-announcing-biohacker-connect
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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