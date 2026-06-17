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Bright Videos News, June 17, 2026 - Mike Adams and Alex Jones Talk AI Consciousness, Trump's Peace Bid, Data Centers and the Human Extermination Agenda
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Mike Adams' Appearance on Alex Jones' Show (0:10)

- Exo Noesis and AI Intelligence (2:06)

- AI and Natural Intelligence (6:49)

- Trump's Peace Deal with Iran (13:13)

- Trump's Decision and Iran's Nuclear Weapons (17:25)

- Economic and Political Implications (55:37)

- Israel's Reaction and Political Pressure (56:51)

- AI and Data Centers (1:08:19)

- Power Grid and Infrastructure (1:08:36)

- Google's Mosquito Release and Health Concerns (1:17:39)

- Shift in Power Grid and Energy Independence (1:18:09)

- Emerging Electric Vehicle and Battery Technologies (1:20:13)

- Advancements in Battery Technology and Market Shifts (1:22:08)

- Decentralized Energy and Government Control (1:24:00)

- Global Energy Policies and Economic Impact (1:24:52)

- AI and Advanced Technology Developments (1:26:49)

- Education and Meritocracy in AI Development (1:30:20)

- Secret AI and Military Applications (1:32:41)

- Economic and Political Implications of AI Development (1:36:22)

- Water Contamination and Health Risks (1:36:34)

- AI and Human Cognition (2:07:37)

- AI's Potential to Surpass Human Intelligence (2:25:27)

- AI's View on Human Behavior and Government's Role (2:34:05)

- The Impact of AI on Human Jobs and Society (2:34:27)

- Preparation for AI's Future Impact (2:36:10)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:36:28)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


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