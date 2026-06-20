THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 60: Pretended Holiness

The explosive rebuke of the religious leadership continues as Jesus faulted the Pharisees for their scrupulous tithes on spices, but when it came to important matters such as judgment, mercy, and faith, they treated the Mosaic law with contempt. They looked outwardly holy, but were full of extortion and malice. Jesus likened them to whitewashed tombs who were spiritually dead. They were outwardly holy, but behaved just like the Devil.

He also called out their involvement with the Kabbalah and their allegiance to the holy serpent. The Son of God promised the send prophets, wise men, and scribes to call sinners to repentance, and just like their wicked forefathers, the Pharisees would persecute and kill the righteous. Jesus desired to see these men repent and His parting words were a warning that they had been given over to Satan because they stubbornly refused to recognize His divinity.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1961.pdf

RLJ-1961 -- MAY 5, 2024

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