COVID VAXX INJURY: ANOTHER VICTIM SPEAKS OUT (WITH MULTIPLE HORRIFIC INJURIES) [2021-09-14] (VIDEO)



Another LIBTARD COVIDIOT SHEEPLE asks for God's protection, after using their FREE WILL to take THE MARK OF THE BEAST. I think she has it all backasswords. The DEMONrats use LIES, PROPAGANDA, MISINFORMATION, COERCION, and even THREATS, to get people TO EXERCISE THEIR FREE WILL and GIVE UP THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS and become a GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM (GMO). She may or may not be able to stop the SPIKE PROTEIN production, organ damage, blood disorders, and auto-immune damage, but their is NO WAY TO REVERSE THE RNA/DNA GENE ALTERATION. Once again, that is why the Globalist DEMONrats call it THE MARK OF THE BEAST and THE FINAL SOLUTION. Never give up REAL freedoms for FAKE security!!!