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Dr Judy Mikovits Explains Why You Shouldn't Wear A Mask
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174 views • May 09, 2020
Dr. Fauci's Attempt to Silence Whistleblower Dr. Judy Mikovits Which Destroyed her Career Dr. Mikovits joined NIH in 1980 as a Postdoctoral Scholar in Molecular Virology at the National Cancer Institute and began a 20-year collaboration with Frank Ruscetti, a pioneer in the field of human retro virology.
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