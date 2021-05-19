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SpaceBusters 5 - PROOF the CoronaVirus is a GLOBAL SCAPEGOAT for the real death being inflicted by 5g Worldwide
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284 views • May 19, 2021
SpaceBusters 5 - PROOF the CoronaVirus is a GLOBAL SCAPEGOAT for the real death being inflicted by 5g Worldwide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/spacebusters-part-1-the-truth_GvHIJcFMbeIebjl.html/list/lX2S45gJBKgcIEM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP
My Links:
_______________________________
Website: https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
MINDS (most active) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
Data Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
Drop Space https://drop.space/@Shane_St_Pierre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
WEGO https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
RocyCast FB Alt https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Roxycast MockingBird Media Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNVdzE0p72W-aca4HofhbA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/spacebusters-part-1-the-truth_GvHIJcFMbeIebjl.html/list/lX2S45gJBKgcIEM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/UzwPB1
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/7SRcvP
My Links:
_______________________________
Website: https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
MINDS (most active) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
Data Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
Drop Space https://drop.space/@Shane_St_Pierre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
WEGO https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
RoxyTube https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
RoxyTube Playlist https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
RocyCast FB Alt https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Roxycast MockingBird Media Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNVdzE0p72W-aca4HofhbA
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