BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Microchips Patented By Bill Gates Discovered In Massive Range of Everyday Foods
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
981 views • 1 day ago

First they laughed. Then they denied. And all the while it was happening right under our noses.


Hidden in plain sight, inside the foods we trust most. A quiet operation, years in the making. And now the name behind it has been exposed. Bill Gates caught planting microchips in your everyday food supply.


A paper trail of patents, research funding, and international contracts, all pointing straight back to him. This is decades of planning, quietly rolled out while no one was watching.


And here’s the kicker, we now know they’ve already been in our food for the last three years.

Keywords
food supplybill gatesmicrochips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy