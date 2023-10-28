Create New Account
10 yr. old boy dies, goes to heaven & sees WW3
Freed From Evil
This is just not an ordinary NDE, this boy saw a vision of WW3 and what happens after WW3. This verifies what Prophetess Betty Stevens said. Her vision is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZyerTFJs2o&ab_channel=FreedFromEvil

aliensww3end timesrevelationgiantsnephilimndearmageddonvisionworld war threewwiiipropohecy

