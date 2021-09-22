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CNN Warns About Four Words That Are Hurting the Pandemic Response!
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90 views • September 22, 2021
According to CNN the probably racist phrase: “Do your own research”, dates back to the origins of the deadly 1890’s "anti-vaccine movement".
As Brian Stelter succinctly points out: “It’s a sneaky little phrase.” So, just don’t do it! Instead, watch CNN to hear a pre-written script read off a teleprompter.
As Brian Stelter succinctly points out: “It’s a sneaky little phrase.” So, just don’t do it! Instead, watch CNN to hear a pre-written script read off a teleprompter.
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