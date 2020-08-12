Must See Pizza Gate Video Footage

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Further Info:
The Truth About Pizzagate: Can You Handle It?:
https://adrenogate.wordpress.com/2020/07/01/the-truth-about-pizzagate-can-you-handle-it/
Singer Robbie Williams Accurately States That Pizzagate was Never “Debunked”:
https://dailystormer.su/singer-robbie-williams-accurately-states-that-pizzagate-was-never-debunked/
PIZZAGATE: The Scandal That Will Take Down the Clintons, the Democratic Party and the U.S. Federal Government:
https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=56142
PizzaGate Is Real, And John Podesta Needs To Go To Prison For It:
https://www.fulcrumnews.com/blog/2019/2/11/pizzagate-is-real-and-john-podesta-needs-to-go-to-prison-for-it
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzWlnSuwdrE
Wake Up YT Channel