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CNN Botches Violent BLM Protest Fact Check On Same Day Project Veritas Exposes Their Anti-Trump Propaganda
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100 views • April 16, 2021
Jack Hadfield Fact-checked CNN on the same day their exposure as a propaganda outlet has officially come to light, yet here we are with CNN playing the deflection game.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079d1ca45087729a6cb0c0d
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079d1ca45087729a6cb0c0d
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