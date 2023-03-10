Miles Guo: Meng Jianzhu's secretary Chen Zhen personally stated that Jho Low was one of Meng's illegitimate children

https://gettr.com/post/p2awvag16d1
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Meng Jianzhu literally slept with whomever he could seduce when he was working in the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League and fathered one or two dozen illegitimate children; Meng Jianzhu's secretary Chen Zhen personally stated that Jho Low was one of Meng's illegitimate children.
#mengjianzhu #sunlijun #zhongnanpit #zhongnanhaiscandal #jholow
3/8/2023 文贵直播：孟建柱在上海共青团的时候逮着谁就睡谁，睡出了一二十个私生子；孟建柱的秘书陈真亲口说刘特佐是孟的私生子之一
#孟建柱 #孙力军 #中南坑 #中南海丑事 #刘特佐
