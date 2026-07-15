Truth Triumphant Bill Hughes & Kody Morey. 2 Major Errors Among Seventh Day Adventists. Drunkenness

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SDA Pastors from Truth Triumphant Bill Hughes and Kody Morey have misunderstood bible prophecy therefore misleading Seventh Day Adventists into thinking that they can do something that is leading them directly into sin and apostasy. These are contradicting Ellen White and perverting the scriptures.
SDA Dream Fulfills In SDA Church Fire In San Francisco. Church Games On Sabbath, Breaking God's Law https://youtu.be/MHvmfkRFWS4
4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy https://youtu.be/uEYK8Y0tvM8
#TruthTriumphant
#BillHughes
#KodyMorey
#SDA
#SeventhDayAdventist
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