August 6th, 2017
Pastor Dean preaches on how Jesus caused division, and controversy among the people of God and religious leaders of Israel. And if you tell the "rightly divided" truth from the Bible today, nothing has changed. The Sword of the Word pierces through the religious errors of our day and it causes division and controversy. There is a shaking taking place, but most will stay in their camps of various deceptions.
