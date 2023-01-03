Mom’s Life DESTROYED After Taking Vaxx; Woman Disabled From Vaxx, Now Lives In Homeless Shelter

Stew Peters Show





January 2, 2023





Jenny Porter is a single mother of three living in Southern California. In August of 2021, Jenny did her part and trusted the government’s statements about the Covid-19 shots. She chose to receive the Pfizer shot, and ever since then her life has completely disintegrated.





Please consider helping Jenny at her LifeFund: https://www.lifefunder.com/jabbedjenny





Check out Jenny’s Substack at: https://open.substack.com/pub/jennyporter?r=1nsp57&utm_medium=ios





