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Gerald Celente: The Covid War. The Shot Heard Round the World [24.11.2021]
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120 views • November 25, 2021
Welcome to this week's Trends Journal: THE COVID WAR. THE SHOT HEARD ROUND THE WORLD. What's going on in the world is unprecedented. How can markets keep going up under this kind of pressure? I answer this and much more during this week's new video-leave a comment below.
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18,688 Views streamed Live 21 Hours Ago
Gerald Celente - 151K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1AOoHyjPCZM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
If you, or someone you know, needs a Religious Exemption, please visit: https://FreedomPeaceJustice.com
18,688 Views streamed Live 21 Hours Ago
Gerald Celente - 151K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1AOoHyjPCZM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
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