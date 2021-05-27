Media Misleiding

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122 views • May 27, 2021
BETRAPT!journalisten, hoofdredacteuren,
regeringsfunctionarissen, mediadirecteuren etc.
die OP CAMERA toegeven hoe ze het publiek bedriegen
met manipulatie, valse cijfers en angstzaaierij. !
regeringsfunctionarissen, mediadirecteuren etc.
die OP CAMERA toegeven hoe ze het publiek bedriegen
met manipulatie, valse cijfers en angstzaaierij. !
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