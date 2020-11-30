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Yes, They Can Vaccinate Us Through Nasal Test Swabs, Earth Changes, Amazon Hiring 2,800 Per Day, and More: 11.30.2020
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2202 views • November 30, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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YES, THEY CAN VACCINATE US THROUGH NASAL TEST SWABS AND TARGET THE BRAIN
Submitted by Karen
Sat 6:28 pm +00:00, 28 Nov 2020
posted by Weaver
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/yes-they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs-and-target-the-brain/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Video Report (11.30.2020):
The mysterious booms continue across the US, Canada and Ireland and nobody seems to know why!
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/mysterious-booms-continue-us-canada-ireland-mystery.html
--
11-29-20 Quake News & Updates
https://files.constantcontact.com/785360e3801/3e0aa2bb-4904-41b4-ab0f-3aaa557e7c78.pdf
--
Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted on Sunday
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/mt-ile-lewotolok-volcano-volcano-in.html?m=1
--
The Blackfoot Volcanic Field of southeast Idaho—a result of interaction between the Yellowstone hotspot and tectonic activity
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/blackfoot-volcanic-field-southeast-idaho-a-result-interaction-between-yellowstone?qt-news_science_products=4#
--
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://youtu.be/Kk0Ax6Mlw4w
--
H5N8 subtype highly pathogenic avian influenza reaches China
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/h5n8-subtype-highly-pathogenic-avian.html?m=1
--
First case of SARS-CoV-2 in mink confirmed in Oregon
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/first-case-of-sars-cov-2-in-mink.html?m=1
--
A Turkey farm in northern England is the latest victim of the quickly spreading H5N8
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/a-turkey-farm-in-northern-england-is.html?m=1
--
US, UK governments to deploy cyber warfare weapons against anyone questioning the propaganda about covid-19 vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-29-cyber-warfare-weapons-propaganda-covid-19-vaccines.html#
--
Amazon Hiring 2,800 Workers A DAY As Corona Lockdowns Crush Small Biz Competitors
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61934
--
Free shipping is the new normal for online shoppers, but how much does it really cost?
https://www.deseret.com/2020/11/26/21583456/free-shipping-amazon-holiday-online-shopping-robotics-worker-delivery-driver-christmas
--
United Nations Recruits a 110K ‘Man-Army’ & Just Unleashed Them To ‘Control The Narrative’
https://youtu.be/7p6_XSZCdFs
--
On London street, virus forces small shops to adapt or close
https://apnews.com/article/europe-london-coronavirus-pandemic-boris-johnson-5371764c8b9c82c2db15547b265e5c16
--
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
https://apnews.com/article/travel-anthony-fauci-thanksgiving-coronavirus-pandemic-infectious-diseases-ae1e116aa6e236692d99b6c9ecc773eb
--
Minnesota's COVID-19 status is 'quite precarious'
https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-at-fork-in-the-road-when-it-comes-to-covid-19-cases/573223701/?refresh=true
--
What If I told you.... Something is Coming nobody could have possibly predicted....Tyranny Emerges!!
https://youtu.be/BO4NDtbTE34
--
THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT CORONAVIRUS by Dr. Steven Gundry
https://youtu.be/gSKY4Oz9IXQ
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
YES, THEY CAN VACCINATE US THROUGH NASAL TEST SWABS AND TARGET THE BRAIN
Submitted by Karen
Sat 6:28 pm +00:00, 28 Nov 2020
posted by Weaver
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/yes-they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs-and-target-the-brain/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Video Report (11.30.2020):
The mysterious booms continue across the US, Canada and Ireland and nobody seems to know why!
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/mysterious-booms-continue-us-canada-ireland-mystery.html
--
11-29-20 Quake News & Updates
https://files.constantcontact.com/785360e3801/3e0aa2bb-4904-41b4-ab0f-3aaa557e7c78.pdf
--
Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted on Sunday
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/mt-ile-lewotolok-volcano-volcano-in.html?m=1
--
The Blackfoot Volcanic Field of southeast Idaho—a result of interaction between the Yellowstone hotspot and tectonic activity
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/blackfoot-volcanic-field-southeast-idaho-a-result-interaction-between-yellowstone?qt-news_science_products=4#
--
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://youtu.be/Kk0Ax6Mlw4w
--
H5N8 subtype highly pathogenic avian influenza reaches China
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/h5n8-subtype-highly-pathogenic-avian.html?m=1
--
First case of SARS-CoV-2 in mink confirmed in Oregon
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/first-case-of-sars-cov-2-in-mink.html?m=1
--
A Turkey farm in northern England is the latest victim of the quickly spreading H5N8
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/11/a-turkey-farm-in-northern-england-is.html?m=1
--
US, UK governments to deploy cyber warfare weapons against anyone questioning the propaganda about covid-19 vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-29-cyber-warfare-weapons-propaganda-covid-19-vaccines.html#
--
Amazon Hiring 2,800 Workers A DAY As Corona Lockdowns Crush Small Biz Competitors
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61934
--
Free shipping is the new normal for online shoppers, but how much does it really cost?
https://www.deseret.com/2020/11/26/21583456/free-shipping-amazon-holiday-online-shopping-robotics-worker-delivery-driver-christmas
--
United Nations Recruits a 110K ‘Man-Army’ & Just Unleashed Them To ‘Control The Narrative’
https://youtu.be/7p6_XSZCdFs
--
On London street, virus forces small shops to adapt or close
https://apnews.com/article/europe-london-coronavirus-pandemic-boris-johnson-5371764c8b9c82c2db15547b265e5c16
--
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
https://apnews.com/article/travel-anthony-fauci-thanksgiving-coronavirus-pandemic-infectious-diseases-ae1e116aa6e236692d99b6c9ecc773eb
--
Minnesota's COVID-19 status is 'quite precarious'
https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-at-fork-in-the-road-when-it-comes-to-covid-19-cases/573223701/?refresh=true
--
What If I told you.... Something is Coming nobody could have possibly predicted....Tyranny Emerges!!
https://youtu.be/BO4NDtbTE34
--
THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT CORONAVIRUS by Dr. Steven Gundry
https://youtu.be/gSKY4Oz9IXQ
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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