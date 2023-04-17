Some good news out of Tennessee - They are banning the Trannys

Jim Crenshaw





Apr 16, 2023





Sounds good. Lets see how it goes. Its the Ten Tran Ban. This carving up of children has to stop. First they con them into it, destroying them psychologically then the destroy them physically.





I seldom find any comfort in a solution or help from the state.

