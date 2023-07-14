Create New Account
GOP Summit: Tucker asks Tim Scott about deporting illegal immigrants
Tucker asks Tim Scott about deporting illegal immigrants: "Why not just drop them off in Tijuana? Bye bye. People come by the millions, uninvited, illegally, making a mockery of the rule of law. I have to obey the law, but someone from Haiti doesn't?"


Lawrence Sellin says about this interview:

"If Tim Scott's performance was not so pathetic, it would be laughable.

It is frightening that a U.S. Senator is so ill-informed and incompetent.

He is clueless regarding solutions to the nation's urgent problems.

It was embarrassing to watch."


https://twitter.com/LawrenceSellin/status/1679886628352053248?s=20

