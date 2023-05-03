Luz – Make Reparation for Young People

Luz – Make Reparation for Young PeopleSt. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on April 24th, 2023:

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I address you by the Divine Will. Beloved of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: The blessings of the Divine hand are poured out upon each person. The human race possesses an abundance of good things coming from the father’s house – all of it so that the journey through life would be more bearable when the way is heavy. This generation will be transformed spiritually after committing grave errors towards itself, having denied the Most Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, you accept forms of modernism that gravely offend Him; you work and act against God’s Will and thereby worship Satan, bringing to mind the great confusion of the Tower of Babel [1]. Our King and Lord Jesus Christ has allowed creation to manifest itself in order to wash away so much sin that exists on earth. Humanity refuses to recognize what is happening in one place or another, mocking Divine Mercy towards Its children. You will see natural phenomena that you have not experienced before; in the midst of great suffering, nature itself tries to make the human race convert and renounce the Devil. I defended the Father’s Throne against the wiles of the Devil [2]; I will defend it again with My Heavenly Legions, and all human beings will see the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Our Queen and Mother, “who will crush the head of the infernal serpent” [3].

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, great and serious events of all kinds are beginning in the midst of humanity, leading you to recognize that what is happening is not normal, but that these are signs and signals of the times in which you are living. I am not speaking to you of the end of the world – that is not here yet [4].

Protect your families: The Devil is especially attacking the institution of the family [5]. Do not give the Devil the opportunity to act through your imprudence: be cautious. There are many servants of evil who are leading people into confusion, to the extent that they give free rein to their tongue, and humanity, without discernment, is turning away from the Divine Will. Just as lamentation is spreading across the Earth, so pain progresses throughout the Earth.

I call you to pray that human beings would discern and continue to be united to the Will of the Father.

I call you to pray concerning the next great earthquake that will shake the Ring of Fire, striking in the direction of America.

I call you to pray and make reparation for young people.

I call you to pray concerning the next red moon [6], a sign of war, of pain among the peoples, of human instability and of economic collapse.

Continue united in fraternity, in the love of Our Queen and Mother. Walk in the assurance that evil will never triumph over the Church [7] of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Continue in the assurance that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ loves and protects you. Walk without stopping, without insecurity: “do not give your pearls to swine” [8]. I bless you.

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Hail Mary most pure, conceived without sin

Commentary by Luz de María

Brothers and sisters, St. Michael the Archangel warns us to hasten to change our lives and to strive to become more Christ-like. The goal is to save our souls and attain Eternal Life: for this we have Christ, the Supreme and Eternal Priest who instituted the Priesthood for us and who has remained with us in the Holy Eucharist. Let us fulfill God’s Law as He commands us and let us fulfill it as true Catholics, testifying to the work and action of Christ. Who is like God? There is nobody like God!

Amen.