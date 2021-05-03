© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communists - Yesterday and Today! Ben Gitlow Founder American Communist Party May 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • May 03, 2021
Ben Gitlow was one of the founders of the American Communist Party.
He was in some of the most important posts of the Communist Party.
We will be reading excerpts from his autobiographical book "THE WHOLE OF THEIR LIVES".
The purpose of this podcast is to show the many similarities between the early Communists and what we see in America today.
The cultish behavior; thuggery; infiltration of unions; academia; culture and government etc.. The fundraising apparatus and the dog-eat-dog mentality all the way to assassination of those within the party itself..
This will be in multiple parts.
He was in some of the most important posts of the Communist Party.
We will be reading excerpts from his autobiographical book "THE WHOLE OF THEIR LIVES".
The purpose of this podcast is to show the many similarities between the early Communists and what we see in America today.
The cultish behavior; thuggery; infiltration of unions; academia; culture and government etc.. The fundraising apparatus and the dog-eat-dog mentality all the way to assassination of those within the party itself..
This will be in multiple parts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.