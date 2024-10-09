❗️ Another horrifying story from Krasnogorovka❗️

A civilian woman who had a narrow escape from death at the hands of Ukrainian military men told how Ukrainian soldiers brutally killed two women just because they said “Glory to Russia” in the entryway of their house.

She also told how she herself happily escaped shooting death after meeting drunken Ukrainian soldiers. Every time she noticed a car of “defenders”, she tried to hide in the nearest entryway or dive into another street.