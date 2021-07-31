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The Secrets of Successful Sleep
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0 view • July 31, 2021
How much time should my baby spend between naps? A work of art to faithfully master, while the prevailing view says there is less rest during the day compared to sleeping longer at night, that is definitely not the case! Not having a nap will make your baby feel excessively tired and then at this point he will struggle to sleep at night and make him very irritable while doing so. Your child can sleep around town in his Ergo pushchair
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