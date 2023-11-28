Create New Account
WARNING! COUNTLESS BANK BRANCHES SHUTTING THEIR DOORS NOW!.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago

COUNTLESS BANK BRANCHES CLOSING ACROSS AMERICA AND THE CIA MSM MEDIA IS SILENT. WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO REALTY? I GUESS FAT AMERICANS ARE WAY TO BUSY STUFFING THE MOUTHS AND BUYING BIG SCREEN TV'S TO GIVE A DAMN. THEN THEIR 3 DAYS OF FOOD HAVE RUN OUT THEY'LL BE COMING FOR THE REST OF US...ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THE END OF AMERICA HAS ARRIVED...

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

