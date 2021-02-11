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Breast Health- Not For Women Only!
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54 views • February 11, 2021
There are more than 3.8 million women in the US with a history of breast cancer at the time I am writing this. And breast cancer death rates are higher for women in the US than any other type of cancer, besides lung cancer.
Almost 1in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime and about 44,000 women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2021. Men are not immune either.
But, there is good news! There is much you can do to prevent it! Thermography is a radiation-free, compression-free way of monitoring your breast health for your lifetime. In this video, Dr. Anthony Piana, an expert in the field of Thermography, discusses the benefits of using it to monitor breast and overall body health. We also review most common causes of breast cancer and hormonal imbalance and what you can do to reduce your risks!
Find a local thermographer or ask Dr. Piana questions at https://btiscan.com
Almost 1in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime and about 44,000 women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2021. Men are not immune either.
But, there is good news! There is much you can do to prevent it! Thermography is a radiation-free, compression-free way of monitoring your breast health for your lifetime. In this video, Dr. Anthony Piana, an expert in the field of Thermography, discusses the benefits of using it to monitor breast and overall body health. We also review most common causes of breast cancer and hormonal imbalance and what you can do to reduce your risks!
Find a local thermographer or ask Dr. Piana questions at https://btiscan.com
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