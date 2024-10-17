Hitler's Peace Plans Part 12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1) On March 1 - 3, 1940, Adolf Hitler Meets With US Undersecretary Of State Sumner Welles:
Adolf Hitler meets with US Undersecretary of State Sumner Welles on March 1 - 3, 1940. Right before meeting with Hitler, Welles was in Rome meeting with Benito Mussolini. Welles informed Hitler that he and Mussolini had engaged in a “long, constructive, and helpful” conversation, and that the Duce believed “there was still a possibility of bringing about a firm and lasting peace.”
Zionism, Jew, evangelical, Christians, Israel