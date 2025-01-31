THE FAA AND DEI DON'T MIX ✈💥🚁 [DYING THE FRIENDLY SKIES]

UnBaffle.me - @TonySeruga Video from Kennedy Center, cropped & zoomed.





FAA sued over discriminatory hiring practices against over 900 white would be air traffic controllers??





Listening to the Deputy Administrator of the FAA seems to bring credibility to this lawsuit.





The mentality of DEI is a problem.





Competence > Diversity





Brad Mims, Deputy Administrator at the FAA in 2023:





"We need a diverse group of air traffic controllers to bring distinct perspective to handle the ever-changing aerospace landscape. I'm calling on students and alumni from HBCUs, Hispanic serving institutions, and tribal colleges to apply now to become air traffic controllers."





