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Why I Was Wrong About Women
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88 views • May 28, 2022
Oh my poor fragile ego…
Yes, I was wrong. But there’s no need to rub it in, okay?
My perception of women was very different in the past. I had unresolved issues and I let that warp my view of reality.
Thankfully, I got wise, which is good news for you because you can just borrow my wisdom instead of making the same mistakes that I did.
Thanks for watching and please don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Yes, I was wrong. But there’s no need to rub it in, okay?
My perception of women was very different in the past. I had unresolved issues and I let that warp my view of reality.
Thankfully, I got wise, which is good news for you because you can just borrow my wisdom instead of making the same mistakes that I did.
Thanks for watching and please don’t forget to like and subscribe!
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