Is The New Covid 'Surge' All About The Election?

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The fear and panic is being stoked heavily, once again, about surges in cases and surges in hospitalizations. Former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb (who is on the board of at least seven big pharma and medical policy companies) is calling for a "mandatory nationwide mask mandate"! Are we really returning to April levels of Covid, or is this a last-minute political ploy just a week from election day?