'Ratchet Up The Pain'?

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“Go Get Him!”
* White House admits damage from Russian sanctions.
* No one was allowed to question Russia sanctions; anyone who did was denounced as a traitor.
* Sanctions hurt the innocent.
* As predicted, sanctions didn’t have the impact that Team [Bidan] said they would.
* In Russia, they can survive economic collapse much more readily than us.
They Got It Wrong Again
* The question is: will they ever admit it — and pay the price for getting something huge wrong?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 June 2022