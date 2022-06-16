'Ratchet Up The Pain'?

“Go Get Him!”

* White House admits damage from Russian sanctions.

* No one was allowed to question Russia sanctions; anyone who did was denounced as a traitor.

* Sanctions hurt the innocent.

* As predicted, sanctions didn’t have the impact that Team [Bidan] said they would.

* In Russia, they can survive economic collapse much more readily than us.





They Got It Wrong Again



* The question is: will they ever admit it — and pay the price for getting something huge wrong?





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 June 2022