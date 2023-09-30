Create New Account
InfoWars - EXCLUSIVE - UK Journalist Warren Thornton, Arrested for Reporting on WW2 Ukrainian Nazi's "Honorarium" in the Canadian Parliament Tells All - 9-29-2023
Warren Thornton of https://warrenthornton.com/ who was arrested after he condemned the Canadian parliament’s lauding of a Ukrainian Nazi Waffen-SS member, joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what happened.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-journo-arrested-for-malinformation-after-exposing-trudeau-applauding-nazi/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/journalist-in-uk-who-condemned-trudeau-for-saluting-nazi-arrested-for-misinformation/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadian-speaker-of-the-house-quits-following-nazi-scandal/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-trudeau-dismisses-nazi-salute-in-parliament-condemns-russian-propaganda/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/leftists-in-canadian-parliament-seek-to-erase-embarrassing-nazi-incident-from-the-record/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/incredible-after-celebrating-an-actual-nazi-in-parliament-trudeau-complains-about-russian-propaganda/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/nazis-praised-in-canadian-parliament-to-promote-ww3-in-ukraine/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadians-respond-to-trudeau-zelensky-saluting-a-nazi-ss-fighter-at-parliamentary-congregation/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadas-speaker-of-the-house-apologises-for-honoring-an-actual-nazi/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/zelensky-trudeau-honor-actual-3rd-reich-nazi-with-standing-ovation/

