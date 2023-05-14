Robert Kennedy Jr. details how the NSA was in charge of Operation Warspeed's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. details how the NSA was in charge of Operation Warspeed's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the history of the United States bioweapons program, and why Anthony Fauci is the highest-paid government official in history:





"The weird thing about the pandemic was this constant involvement by the CIA, the intelligence agencies, and the military. When Operation Warp Speed made its presentation to the FDA committee called VRBPAC. When Warp Speed turned over the organizational charts that were classified at the time, it shocked everybody because it wasn't HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA, or a public health agency. It was the NSA, a spy agency that was at the top and led Operation Warp Speed.





The vaccines were developed not by Moderna and Pfizer. They were developed by NIH, their own the patents are owned 50% by NIH. Nor were they manufactured by Pfizer, or by Moderna. They were manufactured by military contractors, and basically, Pfizer and Moderna were paid to put their stamps on those vaccines as if they came from the pharmaceutical industry. This was a military project from the beginning.





One of the things I uncovered in my book is 20 different simulations on coronavirus and pandemics. That started in 2001. The first one was right before the anthrax attacks and the CIA sponsored them all. The last one was Event 201 which was in October 2019. And one of the participants was Avril Haines, the former Deputy Director of the CIA, who has been managing coverups her whole life. She did the Guantanamo Bay and others. She is now the Director of National Intelligence which makes her the highest ranking officer at the NSA which managed the pandemic."





