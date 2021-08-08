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What The Crap Part 2 - Building Your Body - This Can Not Be - Really
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250 views • August 08, 2021
In this video, you will learn a few simple steps to help you with the blood and spike issues. If all calculations are good and if some other Evangelists, Pastors and Myself a minister are in line with each other then we have less than 30 days before the Rapture comes. Don't miss this video.
Here is a link to how the date of the rapture was calculated and this is one way. I found many other people who are coming on the same date.
Sorry to say this but your calendar is off by one month. It will start during the evening of September 6 to 8. That is when we will all be called (rapture) to Heaven. Here is the calculation:
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/aug2020/donnad89-1.htm
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
Here is a link to how the date of the rapture was calculated and this is one way. I found many other people who are coming on the same date.
Sorry to say this but your calendar is off by one month. It will start during the evening of September 6 to 8. That is when we will all be called (rapture) to Heaven. Here is the calculation:
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/aug2020/donnad89-1.htm
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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