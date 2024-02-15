Jesse Watters: There is a Threat So Terrifying They Can’t Tell Us What It Is?

America is apparently facing a national security threat from Russia that’s so terrifying, our own government said they couldn’t tell us what it is. Democrats are saying it’s serious, but there’s no need to panic.
Something about today’s news cycle seems deliberate. I hope I’m wrong, but we’ve been deceived into raiding the treasury for foreign adventures before.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.