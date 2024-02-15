Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters: There is a Threat So Terrifying They Can’t Tell Us What It Is?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
54 views
Published 18 hours ago

America is apparently facing a national security threat from Russia that’s so terrifying, our own government said they couldn’t tell us what it is. Democrats are saying it’s serious, but there’s no need to panic.


Something about today’s news cycle seems deliberate. I hope I’m wrong, but we’ve been deceived into raiding the treasury for foreign adventures before.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9HxauKqM08

Keywords
false flagpropagandajesse wattersblack swannational security threat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket