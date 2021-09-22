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FULL SHOW: Plandemic Unravels As Whistleblowers Reveal “Evil At The Highest Level” Of Medical Authorities
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260 views • September 22, 2021
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer. Mario Balaban, from Project Veritas, joins the show to tease what other revelations they have in store. Plus, shocking revelations about the true number of vaccine injured Americans, and a full break-down of the migrant crisis at the southern border.
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