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Oilmageddon: 10 Refineries, 21 Days, Zero Coincidences… ZERO!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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The controlled demolition of the empire is hitting high gear. The US has a record-low CSI (47.6) and a world of pain coming for food and gas, yet Treasury’s narrative is that "people feel good in their hearts." Here’s a free tip: Hearts don't pay for triple-digit gas. Are you paying attention yet? This isn't a coincidence; it's a scripted path to Agenda 2030.


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***** Sources for this video *****



Intro vid: https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2045224655884370024?s=20


Secretary of War:

https://x.com/VladTheInflator/status/2045617468832661702?s=20


Coolio:

https://x.com/sephcadiz/status/1575804377356701697?s=20


TACO TUESDAY https://x.com/LucifersTweetz/status/2046690778714439926?s=20


Indian Refineries 1 & 2

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2046197312410751002?s=20

https://x.com/rkmtimes/status/2046170407053709367?s=20


Russian Refinery:

https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/2046054779386830954?s=20


Myanmar:

https://x.com/OMApproach/status/2046305480864309583?s=20


Bucharest:

https://x.com/Daractenus/status/2046342905736921471?s=20


Texas:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2046459914923499620?s=20


Pakistani explosion:

https://x.com/ABridgen/status/2046637114528256084?s=20


NY ending flights based on fuel price increase:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2045396874321137968?s=20


Treasury Secretary:

https://x.com/HQNewsNow/status/2044862191283638737?s=20


Master Foo full clip:

https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/2045918175108182401?s=20


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