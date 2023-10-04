SFA Hand To Hand Fighting At Depth

Can you deal with an attacker standing over you while you are laying, sitting or kneeling? Well this video will teach you just that. How to effectively destroy a vicious, violent attacker who is standing over you while you may have been kneeling, sitting or laying. Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti will go into great detail with this material and you will see how these positions can actually be more formidable against a standing opponent than you being standing yourself.
