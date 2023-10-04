Create New Account
SFA Hand To Hand Fighting At Depth
Can you deal with an attacker standing over you while you are laying, sitting or kneeling? Well this video will teach you just that. How to effectively destroy a vicious, violent attacker who is standing over you while you may have been kneeling, sitting or laying. Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti will go into great detail with this material and you will see how these positions can actually be more formidable against a standing opponent than you being standing yourself.

Keywords
self defensemartial artshand to handclose quarters battleclose quarters combatdefensive tactics

