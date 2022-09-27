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What is Really Behind Iran's Unrest?
The Prisoner
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188 views • September 27, 2022

The Western media is depicting unrest in Iran as "the people" demanding social justice and women's rights. In reality, it is part of a years-long effort by Washington to foment upheaval and regime change in Iran.

Policy papers from 2009 detailed step-by-step how the US could overthrow the Iranian government and install an obedient client regime in its place. Since then, each step has been implemented verbatim with varying degress of success, and the process, as we can now see, continues today.

References:

BBC - Iran protests: Mahsa Amini's death puts morality police under spotlight:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-62984076
Reuters -
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-places-sanctions-irans-morality-police-abuse-women-2022-09-22/
Washington Post - Anger against Iran’s ‘morality police’ erupts after death of Mahsa Amini:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/21/iran-protests-mahsa-amini-hijab/
TIME - Who Gets to Wear a Headscarf? The Complicated History Behind France's Latest Hijab Controversy:
https://time.com/6049226/france-hijab-ban/
Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran (2009):
https://www.brookings.edu/book/which-path-to-persia/
Reuters - U.S. State Department speaks to Twitter over Iran (2009):
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-election-twitter-usa-idUSWBT01137420090616
Financial Times - US boosts funding of tech companies to help anti-Tehran protests (2020):
https://www.ft.com/content/740a385a-3924-11ea-a6d3-9a26f8c3cba4
Reuters - U.S. to drop Iranian MEK group from terrorist list: officials:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-iran-mek-idUSBRE88K0WO20120921

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