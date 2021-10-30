MONOPOLY - WHO OWNS THE WORLD?

Every individual of good heart needs to be prepared with knowledge to properly assess our current situation and decide to defend themselves, their family, their area and sovereignty, and reclaim our lives, liberty, and land. This is the brass tacks of the reality we find ourselves in. No speculation. Facts.



Mirrored: A well done EYE-OPENING Documentary! Just when you thought you had all the "Dots" connected...guess again!

MONOPOLY reveals in a brilliant way how a small group of super-rich people own everything in our world. They use their power and wealth to control governments, health organizations, the news media, and basically manipulate the entire world according to their plans. MONOPOLY shows what their agenda is, and what we can do to protect our lives, and build a better world.



TITLE: MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?

Documentary by Tim Gielen