US Inspectors to Travel to China in Reached Audit Deal

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f9u982c
08/28/2022 The CCP has agreed to allow U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) members to enter the mainland or Hong Kong to inspect New York-listed CCP’s companies. It remains to be further clarified whether the U.S. regulators will be able to carry out their work successfully. The U.S. accounting regulator will arrive as soon as mid-September and is expected to complete its inspection by the end of this year.